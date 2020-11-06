Up Close: Nicole Malliotakis speaks out after declaring victory in Staten Island

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- A special live edition of "Up Close" will air Sunday when Bill Ritter and his guests discuss everything that has happened since Election Day.Ritter will be joined by U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal from Connecticut, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries from New York, New York Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, ABC News Political Director Rick Klein and political consultant Hank Sheinkopf.They will discuss the latest in the race for the White House between Donald Trump and Joe Biden as well as the impact of local elections in the Tri-State area.Malliotakis has claimed victory in New York's 11th Congressional District against incumbent Max Rose. She will become the only Republican Congressional representative in New York City.She was supported by President Trump and benefited from that in some areas.Ritter interviewed Malliotakis on Friday ahead of the live episode of "Up Close" and asked her what her priorities will be in Congress.The Associated Press has not yet officially called the race. Despite Malliotakis declaring victory, Rep. Rose says there are still many absentee ballots to be counted.Up Close with Bill Ritter airs Sunday mornings at 11:00 on Channel 7.