National Voter Registration Day 2022: Here's how you can register to vote in NY, NJ and CT

How to register to vote in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

NEW YORK (WABC) -- September 20, 2022 is National Voter Registration Day! What is it, you ask?

Every year, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don't update their registration or aren't sure how to register. According to U.S. Census data, 27% of voting-age citizens were not registered to vote in the 2020 election.

National Voter Registration Day, first observed in 2012, serves as a day to make sure everyone has the information they need in order to register and vote.

Each state has its own deadline for registering to vote, from 30 days before to the day of Election Day.

Below is what you need to know for the Tri-State area ahead of Election Day on November 8, 2022.

CONNECTICUT

Pre-Election Voter Registration Deadline: November 1. Voters can also register on Election Day.

You can register online here.

Print and mail this registration form.

Same-day registration is available on Election Day here.

NEW JERSEY

Voter Registration Deadline: October 18.

Register to vote online

Print and mail this registration form.

Register to vote in person here.

NEW YORK

Voter Registration Deadline: October 14.

Register online here.

Print and mail this registration form.

Request a voter registration form be mailed to you by calling 1-800-FOR-VOTE

Register in person here.

