National Voter Registration Day 2022: Here's how you can register to vote in NY, NJ and CT

NEW YORK (WABC) -- September 20, 2022 is National Voter Registration Day! What is it, you ask?
Every year, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don't update their registration or aren't sure how to register. According to U.S. Census data, 27% of voting-age citizens were not registered to vote in the 2020 election.
National Voter Registration Day, first observed in 2012, serves as a day to make sure everyone has the information they need in order to register and vote.
Each state has its own deadline for registering to vote, from 30 days before to the day of Election Day.
Below is what you need to know for the Tri-State area ahead of Election Day on November 8, 2022.
CONNECTICUT
Pre-Election Voter Registration Deadline: November 1. Voters can also register on Election Day.
Print and mail this registration form.
Same-day registration is available on Election Day here.
NEW JERSEY
Voter Registration Deadline: October 18.
Print and mail this registration form.
Register to vote in person here.
NEW YORK
Voter Registration Deadline: October 14.
Print and mail this registration form.
Request a voter registration form be mailed to you by calling 1-800-FOR-VOTE
