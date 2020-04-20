Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tips: How to cut your own hair at home during quarantine

By
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- The coronavirus pandemic has closed down local barbershops and many have taken it upon themselves to get a haircut at home.

With the virtual guidance of Adam Reyes, owner of Virile Barber and Shop in New Jersey, I decided to partake in this daunting new task.

"First and foremost try to style your hair as it grows out and if you're going to cut it make sure to have a decent set of tools," said Reyes.

Reyes cautions everyone thinking of cutting their hair at home to take extreme precautions to avoid any injuries that might require medical attention.

The pandemic may have halted his business with little to no source of income, but Reyes emphasizes the importance of staying at home to stop the spread of the virus.

"It's affecting us tremendously. When a barber isn't behind the chair we have no real means to make any income, but the best thing we can do right now is stay put," said Reyes.

