Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tips: How to make homemade face masks to fulfill shortage during COVID-19 pandemic

By Johanna Trupp
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Calling all crafters! The coronavirus pandemic has caused a shortage of medical supplies in U.S. hospitals. More specifically, medical professionals need more masks! If you've got a knack for sewing and crafting... you can help from home!

Now, the CDC wants the public to know homemade masks DO NOT substitute for medical-grade masks and ventilators. They should be used as a last resort and in combination with a face shield.

But desperate times call for desperate measures and our community is stepping up to help.

Designers and creators like Dean Damore, founder of OddRock Surf, and Jenni B of HiHairy Design are some of the many showing us how it's done!

Related: Candace McCowan has more with the online tutorials that demonstrate how to create a mask

Let's face it - we could all use a new activity while home practicing social distancing. How about one that can help our heroes out on the frontlines?

Check out the video for a step by step process!

