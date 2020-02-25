Thief pulls off high-end jewelry heist at Hudson Yards in Manhattan

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A thief carried out a high-end jewelry heist at a store in Hudson Yards Sunday.

Police say the thief entered the Piaget jewelry store at around 3:45 p.m. and asked to see two items.

The clerk put a necklace and a watch on the counter and then noticed a watch in the suspect's shirt. Police say the suspect ran out of the store with the necklace and watch.

After he was gone, the clerk noticed another watch was missing from the display.

Police say the watches were worth a combined $779,000 while the necklace was worth $21,000.

So far, no arrests have been made.

Police are looking through surveillance footage.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west sidemanhattannew york cityjewelry theftjewelry
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News