Leg found on subway tracks in Bronx came from man fatally struck by train: Police

WEST CONCOURSE, The Bronx (WABC) -- The human leg found on Saturday afternoon along the subway tracks in the Bronx belonged to a deceased man struck by a train, police say.

A man was fatally struck by a train at the Spring Street station on Feb.12, and his leg was likely dragged by a subway train up to the Bronx.

The leg was discovered along the northbound No. 4 line between 167th and 170th streets in the Bronx, according to police. The leg was covered up by snow until it was discovered by crews plowing the tracks Saturday.

The body part has been turned over to the medical examiner to see if it belonged to the same person as suspected.

The man was not carrying any identification at the time of his death, which was not suspicious.

