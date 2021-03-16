NY hunger strike to raise awareness for workers denied COVID-19 relief

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Workers who have been left out of federal and state pandemic relief launched a hunger strike Tuesday to demand $3.5 billion in funding for excluded workers in the New York State budget as the deadline approaches.At a press conference in front of St. John the Divine, workers joined with faith and community leaders to announce their participation in the "Fast for the Forgotten," named in honor of the hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers who have been left behind throughout the pandemic with no access to unemployment benefits, stimulus checks, and other federal and state economic relief programs.They include undocumented New Yorkers and those recently released from incarceration.Organizers say it's the final escalation in a months-long campaign to win funding for these excluded workers and comes just over a week after hundreds of workers led a march across the Brooklyn and Manhattan bridges in support of a so-called "excluded workers fund."Though the Senate and Assembly one-house budgets include $2.1 billion in funding for excluded workers, it is far less than the $3.5 billion that workers have demanded, a figure that would ensure weekly payments on par with the unemployment benefits other workers have received.More than 75 people are expected to join over the course of the fast, including dozens of excluded workers.They care calling for retroactive, direct cash assistance to workers who haven't been able to access unemployment benefits, stimulus checks, or other government assistance.An August 2020 Make the Road New York survey showed that 98% of unemployed undocumented workers had not received federal or state government economic assistance.The federal stimulus package signed last week, like previous stimulus bills, continues to largely tie unemployment insurance and other benefits to immigration status.Organizers say that without action at the state level, working people across New York will continue to be shut out from relief.