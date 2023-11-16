Special counsel using Los Angeles-based grand jury to probe Hunter Biden's taxes: Sources

Special counsel in the Hunter Biden case insists he was the 'decision-maker' in rare testimony

Special counsel David Weiss is using a Los Angeles-based federal grand jury to pursue its yearslong investigation into Hunter Biden's tax affairs, sources familiar with the matter confirmed to ABC News.

The grand jury in recent weeks issued a subpoena to James Biden, the brother of President Joe Biden, as part of their work investigating Hunter Biden, a source familiar with the matter said.

The video is from a previous report.



What to know about the Hunter Biden investigations

Biden is accused of lying about his drug use when he bought a firearm in October 2018, a period when he has acknowledged struggling with addiction to crack cocaine.

News of the grand jury's activities comes three months after Weiss' prosecutors withdrew two misdemeanor tax charges brought in Delaware after a plea deal with the president's son fell apart.

The special counsel's team wrote at the time that "any other related tax offenses lies either in the Central District of California or in the District of Columbia," and added that "the government now believes that the case will not resolve short of a trial."

A spokesperson for Weiss' office declined to comment. A spokesperson for Hunter Biden could not immediately be reached for comment.

CNN was first to report news of the grand jury.