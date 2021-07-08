Power concerns on Long Island as Elsa approaches

NEW YORK (WABC) -- With Tropical Strom Warnings now in effect for nearly the entire East Coast, preparations are well underway on Long Island for whatever Elsa brings.
Residents in Nassau and Suffolk counties know high winds can easily bring down trees and topple power lines.
The question everyone is asking ahead of Elsa's arrival is this: Will PSEG on Long Island do a better job responding to this storm than it did with Isaias last August?
The utility faced widespread criticism over its response.
ALSO READ | Tracking Elsa: What the Tri-State can expect
The storm knocked out power for days to more than 500,000 Long Islanders. And adding to the frustration?
The phone lines crashed, with many ratepayers unable to even call in and report an outage, let alone find out when the power would come back on.
PSEG, already coping with outages from Tuesday's storms in New Jersey, is preparing to respond to whatever Elsa brings.
Last year, the Long Island Power Authority filed a $70 million lawsuit against PSEG on behalf of customers, blaming the failures on mismanagement and incompetence.
But now, according to multiple reports, the two sides are working on a smaller settlement that would see the power authority actually renew PSEG's contract until 2025.
The utility says it is ready for this storm, testing its systems and adding additional crews to quickly get the power restored should it go out.
"PSEG has additional personnel ready to respond and we're performing system and logistics checks to ensure the availability of critical materials, fuel and other supplies. We encourage our customers to prepare as well," said Jack Bridges, PSEG's vice president, Electric Operations.
Safety Tips:
Downed wires should always be considered "live." Stay at least 30 feet away from downed power lines, and don't go near the pole or anything touching the line. Immediately call PSE&G at 1-800-436-PSEG (7734) to report downed wires and dial 911 if an imminent hazard exists.
Electric current passes easily through water, so stay away from downed power lines and electrical wires. Don't drive over - and don't stand near - downed power lines.
Downed lines can potentially be hidden in standing water. If you encounter large pools of standing water, stop, back up and choose another path.
To prevent carbon monoxide poisoning, do not run any gasoline-powered generators in a garage or any other enclosed space.
If you are on life-sustaining medical equipment, ensure that you alert PSE&G in advance and notify your local police and fire departments. For more information, visit www.pseg.com/life.
----------
* Get the AccuWeather App
* More AccuWeather
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Sign up for free newsletters
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Submit a News Tip
ed
Power concerns on Long Island as Elsa approaches
WEATHER
TOP STORIES
Show More