Tri-state area ramping up aid to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona devastates island

Puerto Rico is suffering through another major hurricane on the 5-year anniversary of Hurricane Maria.

Hurricane Fiona blasted the Turks and Caicos Islands as a Category 3 storm after devastating Puerto Rico, where most remained without power or water. Lauren Glassberg has the story

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The Tri-State Area is ramping up aid efforts to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Fiona devastated the island.

Fiona, which strengthened to a Category 4 storm that is now taking aim at Bermuda, has been blamed for directly causing at least four deaths in its march through the Caribbean, where winds and torrential rain in Puerto Rico left a majority of people on the U.S. territory without power or running water.

Hundreds of thousands of people scraped mud out of their homes following what authorities described as historic flooding, with much of the population still recovering five years after Hurricane Maria, which made landfall as a Category 4 storm and caused the deaths of an estimated 2,975 people.

New York State is sending 100 Spanish speaking members of the state police to Puerto Rico, while New York City has already sent an advance team made up of members from the FDNY and NYPD.

"We will have over 100 troopers from New York State Police Department on their way to Puerto Rico," Governor Kathy Hochul said. "The island of Puerto Rico has had to endure the destruction of the hands of Mother Nature. It's reminiscent of five years ago when we were all just shocked by the scale of devastation on the island. And the images are still very vivid."

New York is also working the Red Cross, SOMOS and other partners to send medical and other supplies, and teams from the New York Power Authority are ready to deploy and assist in restoring power to the island.

"New York knows full well the devastating impact that Mother Nature can bring, and that is why we stand ready to help the people of Puerto Rico recover and rebuild from this terrible storm," Hochul said. "Our brothers and sisters in Puerto Rico are incredibly resilient but, in times like this, New York will be there to help in any way we can, including sending personnel and resources to help the island and its residents recover."

Mayor Eric Adams is set to announce more aid on Wednesday.

In New Jersey, Paterson is collecting donations and also planning a relief driver for October, and Senator Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) said he plans on petitioning Congress for additional support.

Power company officials in Puerto Rico initially said it would take a few days for electricity to be fully restored but then appeared to backtrack late Tuesday night. Only 26% had power as of Wednesday morning., three days after Fiona hit the island.

"Hurricane Fiona has severely impacted electrical infrastructure and generation facilities throughout the island," said Luma, the company that operates power transmission and distribution. "We want to make it very clear that efforts to restore and reenergize continue and are being affected by severe flooding, impassable roads, downed trees, deteriorating equipment, and downed lines."

The hum of generators could be heard across the territory as people became increasingly exasperated.

Luis Noguera, who was helping clear a landslide in the central mountain town of Cayey, said Maria left him without power for a year. Officials themselves didn't declare full resumption of service until 11 months after Maria hit.

"We paid an electrician out of our own pocket to connect us," he said, adding that he doesn't think the government will be of much help again after Fiona.

Long lines were reported at several gas stations across Puerto Rico, and some pulled off a main highway to collect water from a stream.

"We thought we had a bad experience with Maria, but this was worse," said Gerardo Rodríguez, who lives in the southern coastal town of Salinas.

Parts of the island had received more than 25 inches of rain and more had fallen on Tuesday.

By late Tuesday, authorities said they had restored power to nearly 380,000 of the island's 1.47 million customers. Piped water service was initially knocked out for most of the Island's users due to lack of power and turbid water at filtration plants, but 55% had service Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service in San Juan issued a heat advisory for several cities because a majority of people on the island of 3.2 million remain without power.

The head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency traveled to Puerto Rico on Tuesday as the agency announced it was sending hundreds of additional personnel to boost local response efforts.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared a public health emergency on the island and deployed a couple of teams to the island.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

