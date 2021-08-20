Long Island braces for flooding, power problems from Hurricane Henri

Hurricane, tropical storm and storm surge warnings have been issued for Long Island ahead of the storm.
This is the first time in a decade that a Hurricane Watch or Warning has been issued for portions of our area. Hurricane Irene produced the last one in August 2011.
Henri will also likely be the first hurricane to make landfall on Long Island since Gloria in 1985.
Swimmers jumped waves on Friday before they become too dangerous with a strong rip current at Robert Moses Beach.
"We can still authorize people into the water, but we are concerned as the surf kicks up, that we might see strong currents, and we might see rip currents, so we might have to restrict swimming," George Gorman, NY State Parks Spokesperson. said.
Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin said he is readying the town's storm response team and "battening down the hatches" at town marinas.
"The South Shore is very prone to flooding year-round, but this storm you are going to see flooding. There's just no way around it. The combination of the rain, the surge coming north, as well as pushing west, and the high tide. It speaks real trouble," Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin said. "We've seen some torrential storms, destroy houses, take away electricity for weeks at a time. So why not prepare for the worst, and hopefully we'll get the best."
On Jones Beach, lifeguard shacks were moved to higher ground and bags filled with sand were then put around administrative buildings expected to flood.
Storm surge is a huge concern especially with the full moon, and timing of the high tide.
RELATED: What is storm surge and why is it dangerous?
At nearby Lido Beach, residents secured boats at the marina and others got set to take precautions at home.
"We do the regular things. We take our furniture in because the last time I didn't do that. It was gone," Joe DeMattia of North Babylon said.
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone says another major worry is power outages.
"What you can expect - trees coming down, electrical wires coming down and that means power outages. We have been in contact with and will remain in contact with PSE&G throughout this storm event. Obviously, that is one of our major concerns, the potential for a significant number of power outages," Bellone said.
Residents are encouraged to prepare in the event of a loss of power. Make sure you have working flashlights, extra batteries, bottled water, candles and other basic essentials.
If you do lose power, please call PSEG at 1-800-490-0075. You can also download the PSEG Long Island mobile app to report an outage.
Suffolk County is also ready in case any areas require evacuation.
"This is a real storm. We're gonna continue to monitor it. Hopefully it will get better, but right now we're preparing for a major storm," Bellone said.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo directed state agencies to prepare emergency response assets. Cuomo urged Long Island, New York City and Hudson Valley residents to prepare for tropical storm-like weather and to monitor local weather forecasts for updated information on the storm.
Henri was expected to intensify into a Cat 1 hurricane by Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.
The hurricane watch stretched across the South Shore of Long Island from Fire Island Inlet to Montauk, and the North Shore from Port Jefferson Harbor to Montauk. It also covered the coast from New Haven, Connecticut, to Sagamore Beach, Massachusetts; and Nantucket, Martha's Vineyard, and Block Island.
The main threats were expected to be storm surge, wind, and rain, forecasters said.
