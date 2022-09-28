Hurricane Ian: Joe Torres reports from Florida

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Eyewitness News reporter Joe Torres is in Florida as the state braces for impact from Hurricane Ian.

Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 3 storm on Tuesday as it made landfall in Cuba.

Next, Ian heads to Florida. Landfall is expected late afternoon Wednesday between Tampa and Fort Myers, though track, timing and intensity could still change.

Tuesday Sept. 27

Florida braces for impact

Joe Torres touched down in Orlando Tuesday afternoon, in part, because operations in Tampa have stopped as the city braces for Hurricane Ian.

In Orlando, the mayor ordered the closure of non-essential city offices through Friday.

Residents there hoped to stock up on supplies, while most stores in Tampa and the surrounding area closed.

