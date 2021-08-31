Hurricane Ida

Louisiana man believed to have been killed by gator while walking in Ida floodwaters, officials say

EMBED <>More Videos

Man killed by gator while in Ida floodwaters in Louisiana, sheriff's office says

SLIDELL, Louisiana -- A 71-year-old Louisiana man is believed to have been killed by an alligator while he was walking in floodwaters after Hurricane Ida, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said Monday.

Authorities said it happened at about noon in Slidell, northeast of New Orleans.

According to the sheriff's office, the man's wife told deputies that she was inside her home when she heard commotion.

When she stepped outside, she saw a large alligator attacking her husband, officials said.

The woman ran to help her husband. Once the attack was over, she pulled him out of the water and ran inside to get first aid supplies.

When she realized the severity of his injuries, she got into her boat and went to higher ground, approximately a mile away.

The sheriff's office said that when she returned home, her husband was no longer lying on the steps.

Authorities used high water vehicles and flatboats in an attempt to find him, but so far, his body has yet to be found.

The attack is still under investigation and deputies said they had no further information to offer at this time.

Sheriff Randy Smith is warning residents to be extra vigilant with walking in flooded areas as wildlife has been displaced as well during the storm. Alligators and other animals may move closer into neighborhoods.

HURRICANE IDA COVERAGE:

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
louisianahurricane idaattackman attackedanimal attacku.s. & worldalligatorhurricane
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HURRICANE IDA
Thousands face weeks without power in Ida's aftermath
Ida weakens to tropical storm: at least 1 dead, 1M without power
'Catastrophic' damage to LA power grid will take weeks to fix
Historic jazz site in New Orleans destroyed by Ida
TOP STORIES
NY lawmakers expected to move to extend eviction moratorium
Flash Flood Watch for NYC, Tri-State ahead of Ida's impact
Lifeguard killed after lightning strike on New Jersey beach
As US military leaves Kabul, many Americans, Afghans remain
Thousands face weeks without power in Ida's aftermath
Massapequa schools to comply with state mask mandate after all
Torahs returned to Long Island synagogue after burglary, ransacking
Show More
2 women wounded in Bronx shooting
AccuWeather: Less humid and then Ida
40 Con Ed crews join NYC rescue team in Louisiana after Ida damage
Gov. Hochul on 'unprecedented' subway outage: 'The system failed you'
2 hospitalized in shooting on Upper West Side sidewalk
More TOP STORIES News