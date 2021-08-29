Hurricane Ida: NYC deploys members of NYPD, FDNY to assist in rescue efforts in Louisiana

The team from New York is part of FEMA's Urban Search and Rescue.
More than 80 members are heading down to Baton Rouge.
They will also come equipped with Swiftwater boats for water recues, along with hazmat and medical equipment. They will also be deploying three tractor trailer trailers, two box trucks and three pickup trucks.
"The equipment and tools today include Swiftwater rescue equipment, rescue equipment for claps structures, rope equipment for confined space rescue and a large complement of hazmat equipment and tools, as well as our medical support equipment," New York City Office of Emergency Management Commissioner John Scrivani said.
Six canine search and rescue dogs are also a part of the group.
Several of these members were deployed to help out with the collapse in Florida, and Hurricane Katrina, 16 years ago.
"We're a very experienced knowledgeable team. We're well trained," FDNY Battalion Chief Joe Downey said. "A lot of our work will probably be Swiftwater operations considering the surge. That's what they're looking at and obviously there'll be downed trees, we do change our operations. Basically, we could do anything, we're self-sufficient.
The team is getting ready to hit the road, and it will take them about 24 to 28 hours to reach Baton Rouge.
They are prepared to make last-minute changes depending on where they need to be.
