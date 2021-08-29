Hurricane Ida: Will it affect the Tri-State Area?

LIVE | Ida makes landfall as dangerous Category 4 storm
As Ida moves inland, it'll weaken rapidly from a wind perspective, but still transport a tremendous amount of tropical moisture In our direction.
Right now, it looks like rain from Ida's remnants will begin on Wednesday and continue into Wednesday night, coming down heavily at times.
Rainfall totals of two to four inches are possible over much of the area, and these amounts could be enough to cause some flooding issues, especially since the ground is still saturated from recent rainfall.
Most of the computer guidance gets the rain out of here by early Thursday, but showers could linger, especially early in the day.
Timing and totals will become more specific as we get closer to the event, so stay tuned to the updated AccuWeather Forecast in the coming days as we gather more information.
