Hurricane Ida: 40 Con Ed crews join NYC rescue team in Louisiana after Ida damage

Forty Con Edison crews from New York, Orange and Rockland counties are also making their way down to Southern Louisiana.
Sunday a team of 83 New York Taskforce members, as well as New Jersey Taskforce members, made their way to Baton Rouge.
We’re praying for the people of the Gulf Coast as Hurricane Ida makes landfall. New Jersey Task Force 1 arrived in Alabama this morning to assist with rescue and recovery efforts. We will always step up to help our fellow Americans. #NJTF1— Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) August 29, 2021
The New York Task Force team is comprised of 42 NYPD and 40 FDNY members with six canine search and rescue dogs.
This crew isn't lacking in experience; many of them responded to the same area 16 years ago when Hurricane Katrina struck.
Many of them also responded to Surfside, Florida months ago for the building collapse.
They say they're ready for whatever comes their way.
"We are a very experienced knowledgeable team. We're well trained. A lot of our work will probably be swift water operations considering the surge. That's what they're looking at and obviously, there'll be downed trees, we do change our operations. Basically, we could do anything, we're self-sufficient. When we go out there, there are no needs we have the equipment we got the manpower, we got the food," said Battalion Chief Joe Downey, FDNY.
Con Ed crews there to assist with the many power outages took supplies, vehicles, and equipment with them.
