Con Edison issuing credits to customers impacted by Tropical Storm Isaias

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In a power play effort to make-up for the lengthy outages after Tropical Storm Isaias, Con Edison is issuing credits to its customers.

Customers who lost power for three consecutive days or more due to Isaias will receive a one-time credit, resulting in a reduction on bills issued between October and November 2020, the company announced Friday.

The utilities company said the one-time credit will offset fixed-monthly customer charges based on 30 days of service. Credit will be based on a pro-rata reduction in 30-day fixed charges based on customers' average outage duration.

Additionally, Con Edison says the lower energy consumption due to the outage also will result in reduced charges.

Residential customers will receive a $2.67 to $3.20 credit against the $16.00 monthly customer charge depending on outage length, while small- and medium-size business customers will receive $4.68 to $5.62 against the $28.10 monthly levy.

Larger commercial customers will receive similar credits based on their service classification.

The monthly delivery-charge reductions are in addition to company reimbursements announced on August 8 for food and prescription medicine spoilage for those enduring a two-day-or-more power loss because of Tropical Storm Isaias.

