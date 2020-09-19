Con Edison issuing credits to customers impacted by Tropical Storm Isaias

Customers who lost power for three consecutive days or more due to Isaias will receive a one-time credit, resulting in a reduction on bills issued between October and November 2020, the company announced Friday.
The utilities company said the one-time credit will offset fixed-monthly customer charges based on 30 days of service. Credit will be based on a pro-rata reduction in 30-day fixed charges based on customers' average outage duration.
RELATED: Widespread destruction: Hundreds of thousands in the dark post-Isaias
Additionally, Con Edison says the lower energy consumption due to the outage also will result in reduced charges.
Residential customers will receive a $2.67 to $3.20 credit against the $16.00 monthly customer charge depending on outage length, while small- and medium-size business customers will receive $4.68 to $5.62 against the $28.10 monthly levy.
Larger commercial customers will receive similar credits based on their service classification.
The monthly delivery-charge reductions are in addition to company reimbursements announced on August 8 for food and prescription medicine spoilage for those enduring a two-day-or-more power loss because of Tropical Storm Isaias.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube