Con Edison issuing credits to customers impacted by Tropical Storm Isaias

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6359691" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Mike Marza has the latest on power outages in the wake of Tropical Storm Isaias in Queens

NEW YORK (WABC) -- In a power play effort to make-up for the lengthy outages after Tropical Storm Isaias, Con Edison is issuing credits to its customers.Customers who lost power for three consecutive days or more due to Isaias will receive a one-time credit, resulting in a reduction on bills issued between October and November 2020, the company announced Friday.The utilities company said the one-time credit will offset fixed-monthly customer charges based on 30 days of service. Credit will be based on a pro-rata reduction in 30-day fixed charges based on customers' average outage duration.Additionally, Con Edison says the lower energy consumption due to the outage also will result in reduced charges.Residential customers will receive a $2.67 to $3.20 credit against the $16.00 monthly customer charge depending on outage length, while small- and medium-size business customers will receive $4.68 to $5.62 against the $28.10 monthly levy.Larger commercial customers will receive similar credits based on their service classification.The monthly delivery-charge reductions are in addition to company reimbursements announced on August 8 for food and prescription medicine spoilage for those enduring a two-day-or-more power loss because of Tropical Storm Isaias.----------