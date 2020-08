Isaias knocks out power, mass transit and floods streets across NYC and the Tri-State

EMBED >More News Videos New York City's Flash Flood Emergency Plan has been activated to help mitigate potential flash flooding.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Torrential rain and strong winds from Isaias arrived in New York City and the Tri-State knocking out power and causing mass transit disruptions.They were preceded by a tornado watch for the entire region which was set to continue through 4 p.m. The watch was extended north of the city in Duchess and Ulster Counties.It happened as a state emergency went into effect for all of New Jersey at 5 a.m.In Brooklyn, a partial building collapse involving second and third floors at intersection of Bedford Avenue and North 6th Street.The location is a three story mix residential and commercial building with four residential units.An unknown number of residents have been evacuated. There are no reports of injuries.In Queens, trees were reported down, including one in Brentwood that crushed a car.New York City Emergency Management Department issued a travel advisory from Tuesday morning until Tuesday evening.The storm caused delays and suspensions on New York City subways.L service was suspended in both directions between Broadway Junction and Canarsie - Rockaway Pkwy because of a large fallen tree on the tracks,Q trains were running along the N line in both directions between Coney Island - Stillwell Av and DeKalb Avenue, while B trains were not running in Brooklyn.For a list of up to the minute service changes, please visit the MTA website The Staten Island Ferry announced it was suspending operations from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. due to risk of tornados and water spouts.NYC beaches were closed to swimming due to the expected dangerous conditions Tuesday, including dangerous rip current threats with possible ocean swells of up to 10 feet.The Coast Guard urged the commercial and recreational maritime community in the Tri-State area to practice hurricane preparedness as Isaias has the potential to affect the region.New York City's Flash Flood Emergency Plan had been activated to help mitigate potential flash flooding and ensure a quick, effective, and coordinated response to any flash flood events that do occur.New Yorkers are encouraged to take necessary steps to prepare for a coastal storm and should make a plan, know their hurricane evacuation zones, and stay informed through local weather forecasts and Notify NYC updates . They can access additional resources on coastal storms and hurricane preparedness by visiting NYC Emergency Management's Plan for Hazards: Coastal Storms and Hurricanes webpage Additional DEP crews, utilities, and NYCHA staff are on alert for potential power outages.Due to the storm, Open Streets was suspended until Wednesday. The Yankees game against the Phillies at Yankee Stadium has been rescheduled for Wednesday due to the storm.LIRR train service on the West Hempstead Branch was suspended in both directions just after noon due to two downed trees on the tracks as a result of the storm. Crews are en route to fix the problem.Nassau County Executive Laura Curran First cautioned swimmers to be aware of the dangerous rip currents.She says the rip currents can be deceptively strong and the worst of it may be between 9 to 11 p.m. Tuesday during high tide.Officials also warn there could also be flooding, including some wet basements and wet streets, but there was no need for evacuations at this point. However, if evacuations do become necessary, Nassau County officials say there are shelters available that will allow for social distancing.Meanwhile, in Suffolk County, wind gusts up to 70 mph may cause power outages.Heavy rains and confirmed tornadoes were reported across New Jersey , where a state of emergency remained in effect. Gov. Phil Murphy said during a briefing the western part of the state would likely get the most rain while the strongest winds would hit the shore.The state's utilities were reporting nearly 327,000 homes and businesses were without electricity as of noon. Crews were staging to restore service once the worst of the weather had passed.- DO NOT attempt to drive over a flooded road. Turn around and go another way.- DO NOT underestimate the destructive power of fast-moving water. Two feet of fast-moving flood water will float your car. Water moving at two miles per hour can sweep cars off a road or bridge.- Leave early to avoid being marooned on flooded roads.- Follow recommended routes. DO NOT ignore emergency detours to view flooded areas.- As you travel, monitor NOAA Weather Radio and local radio broadcasts for the latest information.- Watch for washed-out roads, earth-slides, broken water or sewer mains, loose or downed electrical wires, and falling or fallen objects.- Watch for areas where rivers or streams may suddenly rise and flood, such as highway dips, bridges, and low areas.- If you are in your car and water begins to rise rapidly around you, abandon the vehicle immediately.