Tracking Henri: Hurricane and tropical storm warnings issued

Current AccuWeather Forecast
A Hurricane Warning is in effect for eastern Long Island and southern portions of Connecticut. A Tropical Storm Warning covers Nassau and southern Westchester County in New York and southern Fairfield in Connecticut.
A tropical storm watch in effect from Manasquan Inlet, New Jersey, to west of East Rockaway Inlet, New York, including New York City.
One of the biggest issues will be the storm surge from New York City to Cape Cod.
A Storm Surge Warning is also in effect for eastern Long Island and parts of Connecticut. Storm Surge Watch continues to the west, including parts of the borough of Queens on the northern side near LaGuardia airport in Flushing.
Storm surge could be as high as 2 to 4 feet from Queens to eastern Long Island and coastal Connecticut.
RELATED: What is storm surge and why is it dangerous?
Henri is expected to intensify into a hurricane by Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.
As of 5:00 p.m. ET, Henri continued to slowly gain strength and is almost a hurricane with max sustained winds up to 70 mph.
The current guidance from the National Hurricane Center:
1. Dangerous storm surge inundation is expected to begin Sunday in
portions of Long Island, Connecticut, Rhode Island, and
southeastern Massachusetts, where a Storm Surge Warning has been
issued. Dangerous storm surge is possible beginning Sunday in
western portions of Long Island and Connecticut in the Storm Surge
Watch area. Residents in these areas should follow any advice given
by local officials.
2. Hurricane conditions are expected to begin Sunday in portions
of Long Island and Connecticut, where a Hurricane Warning has been
issued. Hurricane conditions are possible Sunday across portions
of Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.
3. Heavy rainfall may lead to considerable flash, urban, and small
stream flooding, along with the potential for widespread minor and
isolated moderate river flooding, over portions of Long Island and
New England Sunday into Monday.
4. Swells from Henri will continue to affect much of the east coast
of the U.S. through the weekend. These swells could cause
life-threatening surf and rip currents.
