Tracking Henri: Hurricane and tropical storm warnings issued

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Hurricane and Tropical Storm Warnings are in effect as Henri threatens to bring strong storm surge, heavy rain, and wind to the area on Sunday.A Hurricane Warning is in effect for eastern Long Island and southern portions of Connecticut. A Tropical Storm Warning covers Nassau and southern Westchester County in New York and southern Fairfield in Connecticut.A tropical storm watch in effect from Manasquan Inlet, New Jersey, to west of East Rockaway Inlet, New York, including New York City.One of the biggest issues will be the storm surge from New York City to Cape Cod.A Storm Surge Warning is also in effect for eastern Long Island and parts of Connecticut. Storm Surge Watch continues to the west, including parts of the borough of Queens on the northern side near LaGuardia airport in Flushing.Storm surge could be as high as 2 to 4 feet from Queens to eastern Long Island and coastal Connecticut.Henri is expected to intensify into a hurricane by Saturday, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said in an advisory.As of 5:00 p.m. ET, Henri continued to slowly gain strength and is almost a hurricane with max sustained winds up to 70 mph.The current guidance from the National Hurricane Center 1. Dangerous storm surge inundation is expected to begin Sunday inportions of Long Island, Connecticut, Rhode Island, andsoutheastern Massachusetts, where a Storm Surge Warning has beenissued. Dangerous storm surge is possible beginning Sunday inwestern portions of Long Island and Connecticut in the Storm SurgeWatch area. Residents in these areas should follow any advice givenby local officials.2. Hurricane conditions are expected to begin Sunday in portionsof Long Island and Connecticut, where a Hurricane Warning has beenissued. Hurricane conditions are possible Sunday across portionsof Rhode Island and southeastern Massachusetts.3. Heavy rainfall may lead to considerable flash, urban, and smallstream flooding, along with the potential for widespread minor andisolated moderate river flooding, over portions of Long Island andNew England Sunday into Monday.4. Swells from Henri will continue to affect much of the east coastof the U.S. through the weekend. These swells could causelife-threatening surf and rip currents.