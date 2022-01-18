Crews rescue man on motorcycle, witnesses who fell through ice in New Jersey

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11480945" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The mother of the 19-year-old Burger King cashier killed during a hold-up wants to hold other accountable for her daughter's death. Sandra Bookman has more.

NETCONG, New Jersey (WABC) -- A daring rescue in New Jersey got even more complicated when two witnesses also fell through the ice.The incident happened Sunday just before 5 p.m. at Lake Musconetcong.Crews arrived to find two to three people on the ice pointing to where another person had fallen through, about 300 yards away.That victim had fallen through the ice while on his motorcycle.While crews were making their way on to the lake, two of those bystanders also fell through the ice.Netcong crews successfully pulled all three victims from the water with ropes and ice rescue equipment.Two of the victims refused medical assistance and the third victim was taken to nearby hospital.Their condition was not yet known.----------