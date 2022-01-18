Crews rescue man on motorcycle, witnesses who fell through ice in New Jersey

EMBED <>More Videos

Crews rescue man on motorcycle, witnesses who fell through ice in NJ

NETCONG, New Jersey (WABC) -- A daring rescue in New Jersey got even more complicated when two witnesses also fell through the ice.

The incident happened Sunday just before 5 p.m. at Lake Musconetcong.

Crews arrived to find two to three people on the ice pointing to where another person had fallen through, about 300 yards away.

That victim had fallen through the ice while on his motorcycle.



While crews were making their way on to the lake, two of those bystanders also fell through the ice.

Netcong crews successfully pulled all three victims from the water with ropes and ice rescue equipment.

Two of the victims refused medical assistance and the third victim was taken to nearby hospital.

Their condition was not yet known.

ALSO READ | Mother of Burger King employee killed makes sorrowful plea after daughter's death
EMBED More News Videos

The mother of the 19-year-old Burger King cashier killed during a hold-up wants to hold other accountable for her daughter's death. Sandra Bookman has more.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
morris countynew jerseyicewater rescue
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Mother of Burger King employee killed makes sorrowful plea
Driver arrested after 15-year-old girl killed by school bus in NYC
How much snow fell across the Tri-State
Suspect shot, cop suffers concussion during incident in Yonkers
AccuWeather: Sunshine returns, cold
Woman killed in deadly subway attack was advocate for homeless
Friends, family searching for NJ dad reported missing in New Orleans
Show More
Daily COVID-19 cases in New York continue to go down
Volunteers pay tribute to MLK through food drive in NJ
Catch first full moon of 2022 Monday night
NYC remembers Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
NY woman reunited with lost dog 5 years, 1,000 miles later
More TOP STORIES News