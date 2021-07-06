Illegal firework sparked fire that destroyed family's home, killed dog in Patchogue

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10862761" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police in Nassau County are searching for the gunman who killed one person and injured two others at a party.

PATCHOGUE, Suffolk County (WABC) -- An illegal firework sparked a fire that destroyed a family's home on Long Island and claimed the life of their beloved pet.Tashana Small says she felt helpless as her closest friends lost everything on the night of July 4, all because someone set off illegal fireworks.She told Eyewitness News two brothers and their families who lived on Thorne Street in Patchogue, a total of eight people, are now without the home they lived in for more than a decade.Their family dog, Shayla, was killed in the blaze.In fact, if it wasn't for 18-year-old Christopher Cajamarca, who woke his family when he felt the heat, it could've been far worse."He ran and got his parents and thank God they were able to get out of the house," Small said.Eyewitness News reported, as we do every year, on the dangers of illegal fireworks.But even now, well after the 4th, people are reporting them going off in their neighborhoods.This is another clear example of all that is lost."Finally they got a good landlord, that fixed everything for them," Small said. "They were very happy, and now this."