coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: 2 parties with hundreds of attendees busted

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Authorities shut down two illegal parties where hundreds of people had gathered inside early Saturday in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

The New York City Sheriff's Office tweeted pictures from what they say was an illegal bottle club inside a building on West 26th Street in Chelsea around 1 a.m.



Deputies found more than 200 people inside.

Four organizers are now facing several charges including for violating executive orders in place due to the coronavirus pandemic and not having a liquor license.

Later in Brooklyn, deputies broke up another party in a building on Liberty Avenue around 3:15 a.m.



More than 185 people were inside.

Three organizers are facing charges in that incident.

COVID NEWS: Cuomo eyes formula for NYC schools to determine closure

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE


Coronavirus by zip code - New York City

CDC updated Thanksgiving guidelines
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers information
New CDC guidelines on masks
New York City Positivity Tracker
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?

UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley

Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citybrooklynmanhattanchelseacoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalpartynyc news
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
Cuomo eyes formula for NYC schools to determine closure
COVID Live Updates: Lockdowns put in place in other parts of US
Brooklyn Diocese challenges NY capacity restrictions in SCOTUS
New York tightens restrictions as coronavirus surges
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ reports highest number of daily cases since start of pandemic
Cuomo eyes formula for NYC schools to determine closure
COVID Live Updates: Lockdowns put in place in other parts of US
Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree arrives in NYC
Pro-Trump protesters gather in DC for day of demonstrations
NY State Thruway historic toll changes take effect
New York tightens restrictions as coronavirus surges
Show More
4-year-old boy loses both parents to COVID-19
5 US peacekeepers killed in Egypt helicopter crash identified
Hit-and-run driver leaves victim in critical condition in NYC
Brooklyn Diocese challenges NY capacity restrictions in SCOTUS
SpaceX's 2nd astronaut flight delayed until Sunday night
More TOP STORIES News