Coronavirus Update New York City: 2 parties with hundreds of attendees busted

The New York City Sheriff's Office tweeted pictures from what they say was an illegal bottle club inside a building on West 26th Street in Chelsea around 1 a.m.
11/14/20 @ 0100HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bottle club @ 516 West 26th St, NY: 205+ people, violation of emergency orders, no liquor license, warehousing liquor, 4 organizers charged with multiple misdemeanors, Administrative Code, Health Code & ABC Law offenses. pic.twitter.com/47uo7AFzGM— NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) November 14, 2020
Deputies found more than 200 people inside.
Four organizers are now facing several charges including for violating executive orders in place due to the coronavirus pandemic and not having a liquor license.
Later in Brooklyn, deputies broke up another party in a building on Liberty Avenue around 3:15 a.m.
11/14/20 @ 0315HRS: Deputy Sheriffs shut down illegal bottle club @ 275 Liberty Ave, Brooklyn: 185+ people, violation of emergency orders, no liquor license, warehousing liquor, 3 organizers charged with multiple misdemeanors, Administrative Code, Health Code & ABC Law offenses. pic.twitter.com/LS396S56Lt— NYC SHERIFF (@NYCSHERIFF) November 14, 2020
More than 185 people were inside.
Three organizers are facing charges in that incident.
COVID NEWS: Cuomo eyes formula for NYC schools to determine closure
MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE
Coronavirus by zip code - New York City
CDC updated Thanksgiving guidelines
New York, New Jersey, Connecticut out-of-state travelers information
New CDC guidelines on masks
New York City Positivity Tracker
How coronavirus changed the New York region
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
UPDATES
New York City
New Jersey
Long Island
Westchester and Hudson Valley
Connecticut
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
Submit a News Tip