Coronavirus Update New York City: 2 parties with hundreds of attendees busted

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Authorities shut down two illegal parties where hundreds of people had gathered inside early Saturday in Manhattan and Brooklyn.The New York City Sheriff's Office tweeted pictures from what they say was an illegal bottle club inside a building on West 26th Street in Chelsea around 1 a.m.Deputies found more than 200 people inside.Four organizers are now facing several charges including for violating executive orders in place due to the coronavirus pandemic and not having a liquor license.Later in Brooklyn, deputies broke up another party in a building on Liberty Avenue around 3:15 a.m.More than 185 people were inside.Three organizers are facing charges in that incident.