Demonstrators in New York City protest new agricultural laws in India

UPPER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Hundreds of South Asian New Yorkers protested new agriculturallaws in India that are affecting their families back home Saturday in Manhattan.The group rallied at the Indian consulate on the Upper East Side to demand the consulate's help to reverse the laws.The Indian government recently passed three bills allowing corporations to purchase crops at much cheaper prices a move that threatens to destroy farmers' livelihoods.Many of the protesters still own land in India and say that property is how their families survive back home as they try to make a life in the U.S."Even though we are American citizens, it affects us, we belong over there. Our brothers and sisters, uncles that own the land, we are here for their support to protect our brothers and sisters," demonstrator Gurdev Singh Kang said.Similar demonstrations have erupted in several major cities all over the world including in India's capital.The Indian government scheduled several talks on the matter this past week, but so far there has been no resolution.