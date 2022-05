4th inmate has died at Riker's Island

EMBED >More News Videos Some correction officers say they're losing control of Rikers Island. They believe the situation at the city's main jail could turn into chaos.

RIKERS ISLAND (WABC) -- Another inmate has died at the problem plagued Rikers Island.According to the Commissioner of the New York City Department of Correction, 25-year-old Dashawn Carter died yesterday.Carter is the fourth inmate to die at Rikers this year.Back in March two inmates died within a two day period. Their cause of death is still unknown.The troubled jail complex has been under scrutiny for some time.In recent weeks, a federal monitor gave New York City officials a deadline of the middle of May to address issues at Rikers Island or be placed under federal control.Concerns include security and staffing.The cause of Carter's death is under investigation.----------