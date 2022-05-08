rikers island

4th inmate has died at Riker's Island

EMBED <>More Videos

4th inmate has died at Riker's Island

RIKERS ISLAND (WABC) -- Another inmate has died at the problem plagued Rikers Island.

According to the Commissioner of the New York City Department of Correction, 25-year-old Dashawn Carter died yesterday.

Carter is the fourth inmate to die at Rikers this year.

Back in March two inmates died within a two day period. Their cause of death is still unknown.

The troubled jail complex has been under scrutiny for some time.

In recent weeks, a federal monitor gave New York City officials a deadline of the middle of May to address issues at Rikers Island or be placed under federal control.

Concerns include security and staffing.

The cause of Carter's death is under investigation.

RELATED | Inside Rikers: An Eyewitness News investigation
EMBED More News Videos

Some correction officers say they're losing control of Rikers Island. They believe the situation at the city's main jail could turn into chaos.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
rikers islandnew york cityinmatesrikers islanddeath in custody
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RIKERS ISLAND
NYC given 3 weeks to develop Rikers plan to avoid federal takeover
Up Close: Uncovering violence at Rikers Island
Inside Rikers: An Eyewitness News investigation
DOC resuming in-person visits as omicron cases wane
TOP STORIES
Grand jury indicts suspect in Brooklyn subway mass shooting
Two teens shot near Central Park; investigation underway
Long-shot 'Rich Strike' crosses finish line first at Kentucky Derby
Fire breaks out near Brooklyn restaurant
AccuWeather: Windy and chilly Mother's Day
Two men get into fight, tumble onto Brooklyn subway tracks
3 US tourists die at Sandals resort in Bahamas after falling ill
Show More
Protesters gather on LI to stand up for women's rights
Popular NYC restaurant remains open despite overnight fire
Men accused of stealing bullet proof vests meant for Ukraine
American country music singer, songwriter Mickey Gilley dies at 86
Man dead, another hurt after gunman fires into Brooklyn barbershop
More TOP STORIES News