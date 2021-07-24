Man charged in series of attacks inside Manhattan park

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- A suspect is in custody and facing a long list of charges in connection with a disturbing spree of attacks on women in a park in Manhattan.Elvis Nina Pichardo, 40, is facing two counts of attempted rape, attempted criminal sexual act, and menacing among other charges.He was taken into custody Friday night following another disturbing incident.Pichardo allegedly walked into Amber Medical Spa on 232 Sherman Avenue at around 5:45 p.m. Wednesday and was told to leave.He then returned, exposed himself and "desecrated the front door."On Wednesday, three women reported being either threated or attacked within about an hour of each other.One of those victims, who was walking her dog at the time, may have been sexually assaulted. She was also struck over the head with a branch and knocked unconscious.The suspect threatened another woman with a dog and punched a third woman before taking her phone and watch.As each day goes by, safety concerns are rising.Neighbors held a rally Friday night to raise awareness about Wednesday's attacks in the park."It's really important we stand up as a community to fight this," Emma Goldman Sherman said. "I'm with my neighbors every single morning in this park, all of us come to the field to play with our dog and have a great time, and that's not going to stop, this person is not going to stop us."----------