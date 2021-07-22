Man critically injured during apparent robbery attempt in Inwood

INWOOD, Manhattan (WABC) -- A man was shot during an apparent attempted robbery in Upper Manhattan Thursday morning.

The victim was shot inside a car on Sherman Avenue in Inwood just before 6:45 a.m.

He was taken to the Harlem Hospital in critical condition.

Two suspects fled the scene.



No arrests have been made.

The incident happened in the same section of the city where three women were targeted by a sexual assault suspect on Wednesday.

