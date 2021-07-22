Man critically injured during apparent robbery attempt in Inwood

The victim was shot inside a car on Sherman Avenue in Inwood just before 6:45 a.m.
He was taken to the Harlem Hospital in critical condition.
Two suspects fled the scene.
No arrests have been made.
The incident happened in the same section of the city where three women were targeted by a sexual assault suspect on Wednesday.
ALSO READ | Woman punched in head on Grand Central subway platform
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip