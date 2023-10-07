NYC teen studying abroad in Israel describes hiding in bomb shelter, moments of panic

Shia Kramer Coyne has been bunkering down with roommates in Tel Aviv - anxiously waiting to be ushered back into a bomb shelter. Anthony Carlo has more.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Shia Kramer Coyne has been bunkering down with roommates in Tel Aviv - anxiously waiting to be ushered back into a bomb shelter.

"For there to be attacks in Tel Aviv, where I am, I thought I was safe, but I feel extremely unsafe right now," Shia said.

The 18-year-old has been in Israel since August doing non-profit youth work through the study-abroad program Aardvark Israel.

Her experience turned from enlightening to frightening when a Hamas rocket barrage hit four cities - including Tel Aviv - where she has been staying.

"I've loved Israel. I've had an incredible last month here. This feels like a completely different country from what I've experienced the last month," she said.

Back at home in Kips Bay, her panic-stricken mother tries to keep in touch, anxiously waiting for the next phone call.

"Nothing prepares you to wake up and find out that your child is in a bomb shelter and is helplessly there and there's nothing I can do, but worse, there's nothing at this moment that the Israelis can do - specifically for her. They're doing what they can first to save the country," said Hillary Kramer Coyne.

As the conflict continues, the study abroad program is telling parents it has been in touch with the security of Masa at the Jewish Agency, closely monitoring the situation. All Shia can do is hope and pray.

"We're all really - between our apartments - talking to each other and hold onto each other. Everyone has different connections to Israel," Shia adds.

