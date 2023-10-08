Up Close 10/8/23: Hamas attacks Israel

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Life and death chaos in the form of a terrorist massacre in Israel. A surprise invasion and attack by the Iran-funded terrorist group in Gaza called Hamas.

Israeli media reports at least 600 Israelis killed, more than 2,000 wounded and many kidnapped, perhaps to be used as human shields.

War declared. After years of so many people begging for peace between Israelis and Palestinians, for a two-state solution, it doesn't appear that this war might end any time soon. And a world worries.

New York has the largest Jewish population outside of Israel.

Families and friends trying to reach their loved ones in Israel are encouraged to call the Consulate General of Israel in New York's hotline at 917-756-8387.

On this episode, we are joined by Itay Milner, spokesperson for the Consulate General of Israel in New York; Bill Bratton, former NYPD commissioner; and ABC News political director Rick Klein.

Also, chaos and internecine political warfare among Republicans in Washington.

A small number of extreme right-wing Republicans commandeering the ouster of fellow Republican Kevin McCarthy as speaker of the House of Representatives.

McCarthy was effectively fired by House members, including Democrats, just days after passing a short-term funding plan that kept the government open at least for a few weeks.

So does that lead to more chaos or can the parties somehow work together under a new speaker to get the people's work done?

We talk to Republican Congressman Mike Lawler of New York and Democrat Josh Gottheimer of New Jersey.

They are both members of the bipartisan conference called the "problem solvers" which looks for common ground to pass legislation.

