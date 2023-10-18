Rallies continue across NYC as war intensifies between Israel, Hamas

All officers were ordered to arrive at work Wednesday in uniform. The planned rallies come a day after an explosion at a hospital in Gaza left hundreds dead. Sonia Rincon reports.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The NYPD is increasing security across the city Wednesday amid demonstrations over the Israel-Hamas war.

All officers were ordered to report for duty in uniform. The planned rallies come a day after an explosion at a hospital in Gaza left hundreds dead.

Wednesday morning, the UJA-Federation of New York joined local politicians at Dag Hammarskjld Plaza near the United Nations Headquarters, demanding the safe release of those held captive by Hamas. Families of hostages were welcome to speak at that event.

"I have a very, very simple demand. Drop the politics. Drop the hate. Bring them home. Not later today. Right now. That's it. That's all that needs to be done. Prioritize bringing the hostages home," Nave Strauss, whose cousin is among those being held hostage, said.

"We're just outraged that in the face of one of the largest mass hostage taking in history, that the world has not risen up to demand the immediate, unconditional release of these 200 women, children, senior citizens, Holocaust survivors, people with disabilities, that the U.N. has not clearly and strongly and repeatedly demanded the immediate, unconditional release of these 200 souls," Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said.

Inside the U.N., the United States vetoed a resolution that would have condemned Hamas' attacks against Israel and all violence against civilians and urged humanitarian aid to Palestinians in Gaza.

More demonstrations were expected Wednesday afternoon in the city.

Officials say a 2 p.m. pro-Palestine rally will take place at CUNY on 34th Street and Fifth Avenue in Midtown.

Then at 4 p.m., Students for Israel will be hosting a pro-Israel rally at Dag Hammarskjld Plaza near the United Nations.

At 5 p.m., the Within Our Lifetime Pro-Palestinian March will kick off at Astoria Boulevard and Steinway Street.

"There are no specific, credible threats to New York City. We are aware of the concern that postings circulating online have caused, and we have increased our uniform deployments at large gatherings and cultural sites to ensure public safety out of an abundance of caution," the NYPD tweeted Tuesday night.

On Tuesday, people gathered in Washington Square Park for dueling, but peaceful protests. No one was arrested.

Last week, the NYPD announced that "all uniformed members of the service in every rank will perform duty in the uniform of the day and be prepared for deployment."

The NYPD says officers should keep their vehicle lights on while on patrol to stay aware of their surroundings.

