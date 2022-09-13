NYCHA complex residents sue New York City over ongoing arsenic water concerns

Residents at the Jacob Riis Houses in the East Village filed a lawsuit against the city because of ongoing water concerns.

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Residents at a NYCHA complex in the East Village of Manhattan filed a lawsuit against the city because of ongoing water concerns.

Tests incorrectly showed the presence of arsenic in the drinking water at the Jacob Riis Houses, earlier this month.

Residents were told to avoid drinking or cooking with the water.

However, on Friday the lab said the results were incorrect.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams drank glasses of water from a tap to demonstrate his confidence in its safety.

Despite the demonstration, many residents still don't trust it.

