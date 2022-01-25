1 wounded in Jacobi Hospital shooting, 2 gunmen on the run

BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- One person was shot in the vestibule of a Bronx hospital Tuesday.

It happened around noon at the entryway to Jacobi Hospital.

Police say a man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm and is currently being treated.

ALSO READ | Mayor Adams unveils New York City's 'Blueprint for Safety' to combat violence
EMBED More News Videos

CeFaan Kim reports that New York City Mayor Eric Adams is unveiling his new plan to stop gun violence, called the "Blueprint for Safety."


Two gunman fled the scene, and authorities believe it was a targeted shooting.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

ALSO READ | MTA officials address alarming rise in crime, promise more uniformed officers on platforms
EMBED More News Videos

Newly appointed Transit Chief Jason Wilcox says riders will see uniformed train patrols be on the platform and on the trains 24/7. Darla Miles has more.



----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york citybronxhospitalshooting
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Blakeman tells Hochul to 'stand down' on mask mandate ruling appeal
Mother, 2 young children reported missing in New Jersey
Woman beaten, robbed in attempted rape in Queens
Cause of death revealed for 23-year-old woman found dead after date
Fire raging at junkyard in NJ impacts NYC air quality
Bridge over Hackensack River getting long-awaited upgrades
Show More
AccuWeather: Breezy breaks, milder
Critics to respond to Adams' 'Blueprint to End Gun Violence'
Bronx fire: Schumer, Torres unveil 4-point federal safety package
91-year-old man dies in blaze at home in Queens
SAT going digital in shifting college admissions atmosphere
More TOP STORIES News