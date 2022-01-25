1 wounded in Jacobi Hospital shooting, 2 gunmen on the run

It happened around noon at the entryway to Jacobi Hospital.
Police say a man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm and is currently being treated.
Two gunman fled the scene, and authorities believe it was a targeted shooting.
No arrests have been made, and the investigation is active and ongoing.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
