1 wounded in Jacobi Hospital shooting, 2 gunmen on the run

BRONX, New York City (WABC) -- One person was shot in the vestibule of a Bronx hospital Tuesday.It happened around noon at the entryway to Jacobi Hospital.Police say a man suffered a gunshot wound to his arm and is currently being treated.Two gunman fled the scene, and authorities believe it was a targeted shooting.No arrests have been made, and the investigation is active and ongoing.Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------