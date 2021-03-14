Javits Center 24-hour vaccination pilot program comes to an end

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The transformation of the Javits Center mega-vaccination site into a 24-hour operation turned out to be a short-lived experience.The state health department says round-the-clock operations were only intended as a three-day pilot program that started last weekend and ended on Wednesday as planned.State officials say during that time 41,000 vaccinations were administered - between Pfizer doses during the day, and Johnson & Johnson overnight.The Health Department says it will continue to expand operations as vaccine supply allows.