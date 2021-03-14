coronavirus new york city

Javits Center 24-hour vaccination pilot program comes to an end

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
WEST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- The transformation of the Javits Center mega-vaccination site into a 24-hour operation turned out to be a short-lived experience.

The state health department says round-the-clock operations were only intended as a three-day pilot program that started last weekend and ended on Wednesday as planned.

State officials say during that time 41,000 vaccinations were administered - between Pfizer doses during the day, and Johnson & Johnson overnight.

The Health Department says it will continue to expand operations as vaccine supply allows.

national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE




New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?
Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut

WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citywest sidemanhattancoronavirus new york cityvaccinesmedicalreopen nyccoronaviruscovid 19 vaccinehospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthjacob javits centerhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
The old New York is gone: Here's what NYC will look like next
COVID Updates: Travel increase in US as states ease restrictions
Up Close: NYC's new schools chancellor, reopening amid COVID
Ceremonies planned for 1 year since 1st COVID death in NYC
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NJ forest fire shuts down Garden State Parkway in Ocean County
Weddings set to resume tomorrow in NY
What was that light in the sky early this morning?
Waiting for your $1,400? Check with the IRS tracker now
Woman found dead in mountains after going missing on hike
2 injured after shooting on NYC highway
At Air Force One base, intruder given up by 'mouse ears'
Show More
Pelosi, Schumer speak out on latest allegations against Cuomo
Ceremonies planned for 1 year since 1st COVID death in NYC
Police identify man who barricaded himself in NY home, shot at officers
Italy prepares for Easter lockdown as COVID cases grow exponentially
Stranger saves 75-year-old woman during assault and carjacking
More TOP STORIES News