Coronavirus News: Driveway Jazzercise to stay in shape during pandemic

One location in Nesconset has yet to reopen its doors since closing in March.
"Completely shutdown," Tara Griesing said. "I haven't really been back here. Nobody's been here. It's sad, but we have to do what's safe for everybody"
So like many others, she took her craft to the the virtual world, offering classes on Facebook.
"I wanted to do something, so I immediately started a group on Facebook and added my members, friended a lot of them, added my members," she said. "And then I started doing some classes online."
But Griesing wanted to find another way to keep the Jazzercise community involved and engaged, so she started the Birthday Brigade -- visiting members in their driveway for outdoor group classes.
"With the Birthday Brigades, we've already formed this close-knit group, and everybody wants to be there for one another," she said. "So it's just a fun thing to do, and they want to show up. And that's the thing, they show up and we dance and we have a great time, and it's nice to be able to bring a smile to someone's face."
While practicing social distancing and wearing masks, the Jazzercise Birthday Brigade has been attracting more and more members and filling up the calendar.
"We have another five in August," Griesing said. "We have another how many in September? I think I have seven in September. But I started this group on Facebook, and more and more girls are joining."
