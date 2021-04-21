LeVar Burton, ABC anchors among final group of 'Jeopardy!' guest hosts

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10490819" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A trick play of sorts stunned Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, not on the football field this time, but on the set of "Jeopardy!"

Meet the guest hosts:

CULVER CITY, California -- 'Jeopardy!' has announced the final group of hosts that will close out season 37 of the iconic game show.The final group of guest hosts to take the stage will be George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, LeVar Burton, David Faber and Joe Buck."Our goal has been to present a wide variety of guest hosts with different skill sets and backgrounds on our path to finding a permanent host," Executive Producer Mike Richards said. "Our passionate fans are telling us what they like, and we are listening. All of the guest hosts have brought individualism, energy and an authentic love of our show to each of their episodes. We look forward to sharing the rest of the season with our viewers."As a part of each guest host's appearance, a donation will be made to a charity of their choice.is anchor of both "Good Morning America" and "This Week with George Stephanopoulos." He also leads the network's coverage of all major live events and breaking news around the world. Over the course of his career, Stephanopoulos has conducted interviews with a wide range of subjects garnering him three Emmys, a DuPont, three Murrows, and two Cronkite Awards. Prior to joining ABC News, he served in the Clinton administration as the Senior Advisor to the President for Policy and Strategy and wrote "All Too Human," a No. 1 New York Times bestseller. George and his wife Ali Wentworth's production company, BedBy8, develops television and film projects across a wide range of subjects.Anchor of ABC's "Good Morning America,"has been honored with a range of accolades throughout her life and career. Some of them include the Walter Cronkite Award for Excellence in Journalism, induction into the Broadcasting & Cable Hall of Fame as well as the Sports Broadcasting Hall of Fame, a George Foster Peabody Award, a Gracie Award, the Arthur Ashe Courage Award at the ESPY's in July 2013, and induction into the Women's Basketball Hall of Fame. She is the author of "From the Heart: 7 Rules to Live By" and her memoir, "Everybody's Got Something." Roberts founded her own production company, Rock'n Robin Productions, which creates original broadcast and digital programming.is a multiple award-winning actor, director, educator & cofounder of the Skybrary App, former host and executive producer of PBS's "Reading Rainbow," and a lifelong children's literacy advocate. He also hosts his own podcast, "LeVar Burton Reads" highlighting the best short fiction. Some of Burton's most recognizable acting roles are as Kunta Kinte in the acclaimed mini-series "Roots" and as Lt. Commander Geordi LaForge in "Star Trek: The Next Generation." Over the course of his career, he has earned 13 Emmy Awards, a George Foster Peabody Award, and a Grammy Award.An award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling author,, dubbed "The Brain" by his colleagues, is a former Celebrity 'Jeopardy!' champion and the current co-anchor of CNBC's "Squawk on the Street" where he has broken some of the financial world's biggest stories. Faber also anchors and co-produces acclaimed original documentaries and long-form programming for CNBC. This work has earned him Loeb, Emmy, Peabody, and duPont awards. His book, "The Faber Report," was published in spring 2002; his second book, "And Then the Roof Caved In," was published in the summer of 2009.is a Sports Emmy-winning sportscaster and three-time recipient of the National Sportscaster of the Year award who is known for his NFL and MLB coverage on Fox network. He has served as the play-by-play announcer for the World Series for the past twenty years and is only the third announcer in history to lead a single television network's MLB and NFL coverage in the same year. He was the 2020 winner of the Pete Rozelle Award, which is presented annually by the Pro Football Hall of Fame in recognition of longtime exceptional contributions to radio and television in professional football.