Family of victim that died in Jersey City crash speaks out

Toni Yates spoke to the sister of one of the Jersey City crash victims.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A family is in mourning after 26-year-old Dylan Weidenfeld was killed in a crash in Jersey City early Monday morning.

At 12:30 a.m. Monday, Weidenfeld was driving along Paterson Plank Road in Jersey City. Ziyang Wang, 23, was driving in the opposite direction around a blind curve at 100 mph, according to the Hudson County Prosecutors Office. Wang was arrested and charged in connection with the crash Wednesday.

Weidenfeld was pronounced dead at the scene.

His sister, Nicole Weidenfeld, says he lived life to the fullest, every single one of his 26 years on earth.

"Dylan was a fun guy. He was a light in every room he walked into, and he made everyone laugh. (He was) all about having a good time," Nicole Weidenfeld said.

She says his girlfriend, who was only identified as Karen, was the love of her brother's life.

"He was always vibrant, and when Karen came around... the two of them brought the best out of each other," said Nicole Weidenfeld. "I was prepared to be at their wedding, and for us to all raise our families together."

"Dylan was a wonderful singer, actor and most of all. a friend to all of us at Plays-in-the-Park. We loved having him on our stage and in our midst and we, as well as the entire theatre community in Middlesex County and beyond, will miss him terribly. Our collective hearts are breaking at the news of this loss," said Margaret Davis, artistic director of Plays-in-the-Park.

Dylan Weidenfeld was laid to rest on Tuesday. His family now sit shiva, reflecting on the amazing life Dylan was carving out for himself. They remember the great love he had for his family, the theater and the woman he hoped to marry one day.

Two of the five passengers in Wang's BMW died as a result of the crash as well. Wang faces a number of charges including three counts of reckless manslaughter.

Wang and the front-seat female passenger, both 23, of Jersey City, suffered injuries that are not considered to be life-threatening.

A third backseat passenger, a 19-year-old female, remains in critical condition at Jersey City Medical Center, authorities said.

The specific stretch of Paterson Plank Road is a hill with a blind curve and there have been eight deaths in seven years.

The Hudson County Prosecutors Office is investigating the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Office of the Hudson County Prosecutor at 201-915-1345 or to leave an anonymous tip: http://www.hudsoncountyprosecutorsofficenj.org/homicide-tip/.

