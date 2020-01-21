Off-duty Jersey City firefighter spots blaze, helps evacuate 2 buildings

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A Jersey City firefighter is being hailed as a hero after he spotted a fire on his way to work and, after calling it in, immediately began to help residents.
The flames broke out at building on Orient Avenue just before 7:45 a.m. and quickly spread to an adjacent building.
The off-duty firefighter, Keneyada Thompson, spotted smoke spewing from the rooftops and jumped into action, helping evacuate both buildings.
As a result, no injuries were reported. Sadly, though, many were left homeless by the blaze.
The 21-year veteran of the department says helping people is just what he does.
"I always try to look out for others if I can help them, whether somebody needs medical help, I'll do that, I call if I see a fire, I try to help people out in that way, whether I'm on duty or off duty," Thompson said.
Bruce Springsteen's son Sam Springfield, who was sworn in with the most recent graduating class last week, was among those who responded to the fire.
