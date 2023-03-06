2 women injured in Jersey City fire, partial building collapse

At one point, firefighters had to leave the building after part of it collapsed.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Firefighters in Jersey City battled a fire and partial building collapse on Monday morning.

The fire started in a two-story building off Randolph Avenue just before 10:30 a.m.

At one point, firefighters had to leave the building after part of it collapsed.

No firefighters were hurt, but they rescued three people from the building -- two of them, ages 63 and 83, were taken to the hospital in serious condition.

There is no word yet on what sparked the fire.

The Red Cross is helping residents displaced by the fire.

