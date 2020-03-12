Health & Fitness

Coronavirus New York update: Orange County reports first case of coronavirus

By Eyewitness News
BRONX, New York (WABC) -- The Orange County Health Department was notified of the first positive test result of a resident for Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The person is presently hospitalized and isolated, officials said.

"When a positive test occurs, the healthcare provider creates a line list," Commissioner Dr. Irina Gelman said. "What that means is a list is created of all persons the patient was in contact with. The County Health Department then contacts people on that list to notify them of the potential exposure. Such persons are assessed using clinical criteria to determine their symptoms and the potential need for testing."

The new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness including pneumonia.

INTERACTIVE: What we know about COVID-19 - US map, prevention, cases
Latest Coronavirus News

Latest news on coronavirus in New York and New York City
Latest news on the New Jersey coronavirus cases
Latest news on Connecticut coronavirus COVID-19
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessorange countycoronavirus
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Show More
Leaders call for action to protect nursing home residents from COVID-19
Nurse juggles treating COVID-19 patients, making sure own family doesn't get sick
Airbnb laying off 25% of workforce due to travel decline
NY woman creates ceramic angels to honor hero nurses
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
More TOP STORIES News