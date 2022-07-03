jfk international airport

People evacuated from JFK Terminal 4 as police investigate security incidient

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- People are being evacuated from Terminal 4 at JFK International Airport.

Airport police say there's a security issue and it's an active situation.



Eyewitnesses have called saying over a thousand of people are outside of the terminal.

The bomb squad and detectives are on scene.

This is a breaking news situation. Check back for more detail.



