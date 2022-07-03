People evacuated from JFK Terminal 4 as police investigate security incidient

Airport police say there's a security issue and it's an active situation.
Due to a security incident, arrivals and departure levels at Terminal 4 remain closed to inbound traffic. Please expect traffic delays and allow additional travel time.— Kennedy Airport. Wear a Face Covering. (@JFKairport) July 3, 2022
Eyewitnesses have called saying over a thousand of people are outside of the terminal.
The bomb squad and detectives are on scene.
This is a breaking news situation. Check back for more detail.
