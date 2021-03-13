coronavirus new york city

Coronavirus Update New York City: Group wants stimulus funds to save Jing Fong, beloved Chinatown restaurant

Coronavirus update for NYC
By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The new covid relief package could save beloved Chinatown restaurant Jing Fong.

Community leaders are asking for $5 million to save the business.

The longtime owner recently called it quits because of losses incurred due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, Jing Fong drew 10,000 customers every week.

"Institutions and landmarks will not be forgotten. It will be rebuilt, it will be better than it was because that is what is needed to recover from COVID," Don Lee, who is part of a group pushing to reopen the restaurant, said.

The group says even without rescue money, there is enough interest from investors to save Jing Fong.

ALSO READ: 'Pop-up party' in NYC ends with 5 people shot
EMBED More News Videos

The incident happened at around 4 Saturday morning on Flushing Avenue in Williamsburg.





national geographic covid newsletter sign up



MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE




New York City COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
New Jersey COVID-19 Vaccine Tracker
Find out if you are eligible and where you can go to get your vaccine
Do you have coronavirus symptoms?

Where to get tested in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut
WATCH: Eyewitness to a Pandemic
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus



Submit a News Tip or Question
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessnew york citycoronavirus new york citymedicalreopen nyccoronavirushospitalscoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcovid 19 pandemiccovid 19 outbreakcovid 19healthhospitalnyc news
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CORONAVIRUS NEW YORK CITY
89-year-old New Yorker gets vaccine so he can get back to dancing
COVID Updates: 15M more NYers to become candidates for vaccine on May 1
Rallies to 'Keep Schools Open' being held in NY, nationwide
COVID Vaccine Updates: Novavax nears end of U.S. trial
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
How will US make more COVID vaccine shots available by May 1?
$1,400 stimulus funds hit bank accounts this weekend
Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez still engaged
7th accuser comes forward as more Dems call for Cuomo's resignation
NYPD search for suspect who pushed woman onto subway tracks
'April Fool's joke': Mayor blasts end of NY domestic travel quarantine
89-year-old New Yorker gets vaccine so he can get back to dancing
Show More
NYC 'pop-up party' ends with 5 people shot
Rallies to 'Keep Schools Open' being held in NY, nationwide
Announcer calls girls' basketball team racial slur as players kneel during anthem
Krispy Kreme doughnuts go green for St. Patrick's Day
37-year-old woman killed by stray bullet in Queens
More TOP STORIES News