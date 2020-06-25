Coronavirus Update: NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio warns 22,000 city workers could be laid off

He said that NYC is now facing a $9 billion projected loss of revenue in the city due to the loss of tourism and commerce.
So far, the city has made $2 billion in cuts to agencies to help save money. Mayor de Blasio said the city needs to make another billion in cuts to meet their budget of $87 billion.
He will be working with the city council and the labor movement. He said that the city is prepared to lay off and furlough 22,000 city workers as a last resort.
He said the city is running out of options.
"Here is a way to think about it, for everyone hundred million dollars in the city budget, that's about 2,200 city employees on average," de Blasio said. "To close a $1 million gap would mean laying off 22,000 city employees which is a staggering number."
He added that it has become clear that a federal stimulus is not coming, and if it did the earliest would be the second half of July. He said they also have no borrowing authority yet from the state.
