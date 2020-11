Rallies planned as New York City reacts to historic Biden, Harris win

EMBED >More News Videos People all over New York City erupted in cheers and screams after news that Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States.

EMBED >More News Videos A large crow of people packed into Times Square to watch as Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and President-elect Joe Biden speak.

MORE COVERAGE OF THE PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A historic election for many reasons as Joe Biden becomes the oldest president to ever take office and Sen. Kamala Harris as the first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to become vice president.Many reacted quickly, hitting the streets across New York City , popping bottles, singing and chanting.Celebration in the streets began during the day and into the night from neighborhoods across the city -- perhaps one of the biggest was in Times Square.Late Saturday morning, ABC News and other networks began declaring Biden the president-elect.Horns were honking and applause could be heard in the streets. There was a big party in Times Square where thousands took to the streets some coming from out-of-state.Thousands also gathered at Grand Army Plaza in Brooklyn.Even with news of new leadership, the protests haven't stopped as there will be a BLM March in Highland Park, Brooklyn later this morning and other rallies throughout the city.