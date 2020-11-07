vote 2020

New Yorkers scream, cheer to news that Biden is president-elect

NEW YORK (WABC) -- People all over New York City erupted in cheers and screams after news that Joe Biden is set to become the 46th President of the United States.

On Saturday afternoon, ABC News characterized Joe Biden as the apparent winner in Pennsylvania - a win that makes him president-elect.

Cheers and honking could be heard in Manhattan as the Biden announcement was confirmed.


Eyewitness News reporter Josh Einiger tweeted "a city rejoices over election call."


On the Upper West Side, residents celebrated with hugs, horn-honking, bell-ringing and banging on pots and pans.



In Brooklyn, blowhorns and accordions Blowhorns could be heard going off on the streets.


With 96% percent of the expected vote counted, Biden has a lead of 30,900 votes over President Donald Trump in the Keystone State.

Because the vote is very close and has not yet been certified, ABC News is not projecting a winner. Instead, it is basing this characterization on actual vote tallies from state and local election officials.

