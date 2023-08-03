Jonathan Majors due in court for hearing on domestic violence case

Actor Jonathan Majors is due in court for a hearing in the domestic violence case against him.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Actor Jonathan Majors is expected back in court Thursday for another hearing in his domestic violence case.

The 33-year-old was arrested back in March following an alleged confrontation with his then-girlfriend.

A trial date may be set during Thursday's hearing.

During his last court appearance back in June, Majors agreed to observe a temporary restraining order and stay away from ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Majors is accused of twisting the woman's arm, striking her head and shoving her into a vehicle in New York City.

He is charged with strangulation, assault, and harassment. A representative for Majors had denied any wrongdoing by the actor.

Majors' legal team, led by lawyer Priya Chaundhry, contends the charges against the actor are baseless.

In a statement made in June, Chaundhry said she's provided prosecutors evidence "proving Grace Jabbari's assault on Jonathan Majors and not the other way around."

In the wake of the charges, Majors was dropped by his management company and PR firm.

Some information from the Associated Press.

