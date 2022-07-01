Long Island adds shark patrols after man bitten; Tri-State beaches gear up for July 4

It's great for shore businesses as they continue to recover from pandemic shutdowns, and as the summer season officially kicks into high gear.
As tens of thousands of people head to beaches on Long Island, police ramping up their patrols for sharks.
The added patrols come after a possible shark bite Thursday, with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman saying a 40-year-old man was bit on the leg in the waters off Jones Beach.
The added measures include marine patrols on boats, a helicopter, and and also a drone when the chopper can't fly.
The towns of Oyster Bay, Hempstead and North Hempstead have bay constables who will work with Nassau County police officers.
Blakeman said shark incidents on Long Island are very rare, but he still warned swimmers to be careful.
"I want to stress to everybody that it is safe to go into the ocean, however, just like crossing the street, you have to take precautions," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said. "One of the precautions that we're taking in Nassau County are increasing our patrols of the waters around Nassau County, especially on the ocean."
Meanwhile, businesses at the Jersey Shore are getting ready for the busy holiday weekend.
In Wildwood, the owners of Seaport Kettle Corn say this summer already feels more normal compared to the last two years.
But from the shops on the boardwalk to fishing charters, the effects of inflation are already evident.
Prices have pushed higher, and some visitors are less likely to spend money compared to years past.
