Society

Long Island adds shark patrols after man bitten; Tri-State beaches gear up for July 4

EMBED <>More Videos

Beaches already seeing crowds heading into holiday weekend

JONES BEACH, Long Island (WABC) -- The weather looks to be perfect for the July 4 holiday weekend, meaning beaches across the Tri-State Area are expected to be packed.

It's great for shore businesses as they continue to recover from pandemic shutdowns, and as the summer season officially kicks into high gear.

As tens of thousands of people head to beaches on Long Island, police ramping up their patrols for sharks.

The added patrols come after a possible shark bite Thursday, with Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman saying a 40-year-old man was bit on the leg in the waters off Jones Beach.

RELATED | 4th of July holiday weekend travelers encountering canceled flights, crowded airports
EMBED More News Videos

Crystal Cranmore reports on the travel delays from Newark Liberty International Airport.


The added measures include marine patrols on boats, a helicopter, and and also a drone when the chopper can't fly.

The towns of Oyster Bay, Hempstead and North Hempstead have bay constables who will work with Nassau County police officers.

Blakeman said shark incidents on Long Island are very rare, but he still warned swimmers to be careful.

"I want to stress to everybody that it is safe to go into the ocean, however, just like crossing the street, you have to take precautions," Nassau County Executive Bruce Blakeman said. "One of the precautions that we're taking in Nassau County are increasing our patrols of the waters around Nassau County, especially on the ocean."

Meanwhile, businesses at the Jersey Shore are getting ready for the busy holiday weekend.

In Wildwood, the owners of Seaport Kettle Corn say this summer already feels more normal compared to the last two years.

RELATED | Nathan's Hot Dog contest weigh-in as Coney Island gears up for holiday weekend
EMBED More News Videos

Top-ranked eaters from across the globe, including reigning hot dog eating champion Joey Chestnut, will be certified for competition.


But from the shops on the boardwalk to fishing charters, the effects of inflation are already evident.

Prices have pushed higher, and some visitors are less likely to spend money compared to years past.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts

Submit a tip or story idea to Eyewitness News

Have a breaking news tip or an idea for a story we should cover? Send it to Eyewitness News using the form below. If attaching a video or photo, terms of use apply.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societynassau countysouth jerseysuffolk countypoint pleasantbeachesjersey shorejuly fourthsharksjones beachjuly 4thshark attack
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
2 officers killed, others injured in Eastern Kentucky shooting: police
2nd visitor in 3 days gored by Yellowstone park bison
Happy Bobby Bonilla Day: Here's why the Mets pay him every July 1
Family member beats shark to free teen girl from its jaws
14 firefighters, 3 residents hurt in 5-alarm Williamsburg fire
Police arrest man wanted in Queens triple murder mystery
Woman, 86, recognized as longest-serving flight attendant
Show More
AccuWeather: Very hot and humid
Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest competitors weigh in on Coney Island
4th of July holiday weekend travelers encountering canceled flights
NY lawmakers now considering abortion protections along with gun laws
Lyft driver stabbed by a passenger in Connecticut
More TOP STORIES News