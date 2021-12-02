Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of Uber driver during attempted robbery in Harlem

By Eyewitness News
Police arrest suspect in fatal shooting of Uber driver in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- Police have arrested a suspect in a shooting that killed an Uber driver in September in Harlem.

Authorities say 23-year-old Joselito Domena was arrested Thursday on charges of murder, attempted murder, criminal possession of a weapon and reckless endangerment.

Domena is accused of opening fire in the back of the Uber, hitting 21-year-old Kuldip Singh in the head with a stray bullet.

Authorities say Singh was shot during an apparent robbery attempt on street just before 10 p.m. on Saturday, September 4.

It happened in the vicinity of West 131st Street and Eighth Avenue, and a 15-year-old boy was also critically wounded.



Police say the gunman got into the Uber, which had a passenger at the time, in the ill-fated robbery attempt.

It's unclear whom the shooter was firing at, but video shows a muzzle flash inside the car and the teenager drop outside on the sidewalk. A second flash is presumed to be the shot that killed Singh.

The passenger was uninjured and cooperated with police.

"Our hearts are with Mr. Singh, his passengers, and their loved ones after this horrific and senseless act of violence," an Uber spokesperson said at the time of the shooting.

