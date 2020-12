Body of teen gone missing while fishing on Long Island found by police

EMBED >More News Videos Lucy Yang has a heartwarming story of New Yorkers coming together to save the life of a swan.

CENTER MORICHES, Long Island (WABC) -- Police on Long Island found the body of a teenager who went missing while fishing.Suffolk County police investigators say they pulled 16-year-old Joseph Rera's body from the water in Cupsogue County Park earlier this week.The high school junior was fishing with friends on November 6 when he went missing."Just fishing was his outlet from anything he was feeling, whether it was sadness, happiness, he would go fish," Jacob Ducoing, a friend had said last month. "And that's what I guess kept his mind off everything."Authorities say Rera was fishing on a sandbar and then may have been overcome by a wave, or slipped off the rocks and was injured.All his friends know is they went back to look for him to get something to eat, and he was gone.Rera was a junior at Center Moriches High School. GoFundMe page has been set up for the family.----------