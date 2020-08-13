weather

Tropical Storm Josephine forms in the Atlantic

Tropical Tracker: Josephine
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Tropical Storm Josephine formed in the open Atlantic on Thursday.

It is expected to stay north of the Caribbean Islands and then start to weaken while staying in the open Atlantic.

There is no threat to the U.S. east coast at this time.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts as of Thursday morning.

Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) to the north of the center.



For the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, forecasters predict 14 to 20 tropical storms, seven to 11 hurricanes, and four to six major hurricanes, according to AccuWeather.

