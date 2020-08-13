Tropical Storm Josephine forms in the Atlantic

It is expected to stay north of the Caribbean Islands and then start to weaken while staying in the open Atlantic.
There is no threat to the U.S. east coast at this time.
Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 45 mph (75 km/h) with higher gusts as of Thursday morning.
Some additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours.
Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 80 miles (130 km) to the north of the center.
