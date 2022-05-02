Cardinal Dolan makes secret visit to Ukraine | Josh Einiger reports

Dolan entered the country in secrecy Sunday night, with a delegation that has traveled with him across Poland and Slovakia over the past four days.
The cardinal stopped at at least six places, meeting with Catholic relief workers and displaced Ukrainians who have taken up residence, at least temporarily, in the Lviv area after fleeing their homes in the eastern part of the country.
Dolan returned from the unannounced, whirlwind tour early Monday morning, and Eyewitness News was there, capturing his arrival back in Poland live on Eyewitness News This Morning.
Josh Einiger spoke exclusively with the cardinal as he emerged from his vehicle.
"We saw one young man who I'll never forget who was in a bombing, a raid, and hasn't spoken since then," Cardinal Dolan told Einiger. "So the trauma there, one cannot minimize. But in general the people were confident. They were hopeful. They were grateful for the help they got. And so that was uplifting for me."
"There's also a serene climate: 'We don't know what's coming, and we're realistic about it. But right now we just need to trust and get on with life,'" the cardinal continued. "That said a lot to me."
This is a very religious part of the world.
From watching the cardinal interact with people from both Poland and Ukraine over the last few days, it is clear his visit has meant quite a lot to residents who are dealing with a crisis few could envision happening just a few decades after the Holocaust.
