New York City Labor Day weekend marred by shootings, but violence limited

"We had one incident, and it was a very troubling incident, where one individual shot five people in Crown Heights in the early morning hours Monday," he said. "One of those people was a 6-year-old boy, and that is deeply troubling. Thank God none had life threatening injuries. But except for that incident, overwhelmingly, we had a peaceful weekend in Central Brooklyn, and it really is because of the hard work of everyone."
The NYPD made 160 gun arrests last week, a 25 year high, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said, crediting the increase in officers on the streets. He said 37 more gun arrests were made Monday, at least 32 of them in Brooklyn.
"That's pretty significant," Shea said.
The number of shootings this holiday weekend was comparable to previous years, Shea said. There were 22 shootings with 28 victims Friday through Monday.
"It was kind of in the range," he said. "With the way things have been going lately, I would deem that a success. But we have a lot of work to do, clearly."
Authorities say 21-year-old Kervins Noel was one of those 37 arrested in possession of an illegal gun Monday, arrested at the scene of the five people shot in Crown Heights. He is being charged with criminal possession of a weapon.
A 15-year-old boy who was also arrested in possession of a weapon in the aftermath of the shooting will be handled by family court.
The shooting happened just a short distance from J'ouvert celebrations, as a mother and her son were getting out of a cab. Police say two people started shooting into a crowd that was gathered around a small party in front of a house near the intersection of Crown Street and Nostrand Avenue.
The shooting is believed to be gang-related, but it's unknown who was the intended target.
The J'ouvert celebration was supposed to be virtual this year, but hundreds still took to the streets overnight.
The boy was shot in the leg and is expected to survive. Three men and a woman, confirmed by family to be the boy's mother, were also shot.
Over the last several months, there have been double the incidents over this same time last year, with more than 1,200 victims.
NYPD's chief of department tweeted about the "senseless violence."
At tonight’s senseless shooting in Brooklyn where five people were shot, officers also arrested two men — and recovered two guns. The investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing. We’re asking anyone with information to contact @NYPDTips at #800577TIPS. pic.twitter.com/ChjdMlurj3— Chief Terence Monahan (@NYPDChiefofDept) September 7, 2020
President Donald Trump also weighed in on the violence in Brooklyn.
Rochester N.Y., Brooklyn N.Y., Portland - All had bad nights, all weakly run by Radical Left Democrat Governors and Mayors! Get the picture?— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 7, 2020
